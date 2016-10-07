BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as a slowdown in monthly employment growth muddied the prospects of an interest rate hike in the near term.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,296.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.49 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,165.26 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,313.75.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct