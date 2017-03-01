* Dollar, bank stocks up as odds of March rate hike rise
* Jan inflation increases 0.3 pct
* Lowe's jumps on upbeat 2017 sales forecast
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 1 U.S. stocks looked set to resume their
record-setting rally on Wednesday as a more measured tone in
President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors, while bank
stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this
month.
In his first address to a joint session of Congress late
Tuesday, Trump said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a
"massive" tax relief, make a $1 trillion effort on
infrastructure and overhaul Obamacare.
His comments, though lacking in detail, helped underscore
his pro-growth stance that has pushed Wall Street to record
highs in a post-election rally.
However, the markets were more focused on comments on
Tuesday from a handful of Federal Reserve officials, including
the influential New York Fed President William Dudley, who said
the case for tightening monetary policy had become "a lot more
compelling".
"The markets are trading higher on the softer approach by
the President," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial wrote in a note.
"The dollar and yields are moving higher as next theme of
the market, the 'Fed' overrides the Trump effect."
The probability of a March rate hike jumped to 67.5 percent
from roughly 30 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data,
following the comments from Fed officials. The central bank's
policy-setting body meets on March 14-15.
The dollar jumped 0.79 percent to mark its biggest one-day
gain since Dec. 15, while shares of Bank of America,
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup rose about 2 percent in
premarket trading.
Yellen, who has said a rate increase could happen in an
upcoming meeting, is scheduled to speak on Friday. Meanwhile,
investors will closely watch Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard's
comments on Wednesday for her take on rates.
A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. consumer
spending rose less than expected in January, while inflation
pushed higher.
Dow e-minis were up 155 points, or 0.74 percent, at
8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), with 56,511 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.75 points, or 0.71
percent, with 288,513 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.64
percent, on volume of 49,006 contracts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke its 12-day
record streak on Tuesday as retail stocks declined and investors
remained cautious ahead of Trump's late evening speech.
Among stocks, Lowe's jumped 5.7 percent to $78.58
after the home improvement chain issued an upbeat sales forecast
for the year.
Mylan rose 7.4 percent as the generic drugmaker
reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly revenue.
Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto tumbled 21 percent to
$120 as its current-quarter revenue and profit forecasts missed
analysts' estimates.
