* Bank shares boost S&P, Goldman top stock on Dow
* Dollar set for best day since Dec. 15; VIX, gold drop
* Fed's policy meeting on March 14-15
* Indexes up: Dow 1.15 ptc, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 1 The Dow breached the 21,000 mark for the
first time ever on Wednesday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq hit
record intraday highs, as President Donald Trump's measured tone
in his first speech to Congress lifted investor optimism.
Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy
with a "massive" tax relief and make a $1 trillion effort on
infrastructure, themes that have helped Wall Street scale new
records since the November elections.
"Trump came off very Presidential and investors are drawing
optimism from the way he delivered the message in his speech,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Today is just another vote of confidence in Donald Trump
being able to do what he says he wants to do."
Financials and industrial stocks, which have benefited the
most in the post-election rally, were the biggest gainers on
Wednesday. The spike also helped the S&P to break out from the
tight trading range the index has been stuck in since Dec. 7.
The S&P financial index soared 2.5 percent, far
outperforming the other 10 major sectors, also helped by key
Federal Reserve officials who stoked the possibility of an
interest rate hike this month.
The KBW Nasdaq Bank index was up nearly 3 percent,
while the dollar gained 0.6 percent.
The odds of March rate hike rose after the Commerce
Department reported that January inflation ticked up by the most
in four years.
Traders have now priced in a nearly 70 percent chance of
rate hike when the Fed's policy-setting body meets on March
14-15, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gold prices, the CBOE Volatility index and bond proxy
sectors of the S&P 500 dropped.
"The specter of higher rates means the economy is doing
better," Bakhos said.
At 11:02 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 238.4 points, or 1.15 percent, at 21,050.64.
The S&P 500 was up 24.88 points, or 1.05 percent, at
2,388.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 56.17 points,
or 0.96 percent, at 5,881.61.
Five of the 11 major S&P sectors, including industrials
and materials gained more than 1 percent.
Lowe's stock jumped 9.3 percent to $81.22 and was
the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P, after the home
improvement chain issued an upbeat sales forecast for the year.
Intel was down 1.2 percent and was the top drag on
all three indexes after Bernstein downgraded the stock to
"underperform" and cut its price target.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,922
to 972. On the Nasdaq, 2,108 issues rose and 624 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 116 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 164 new highs and 28 new lows.
