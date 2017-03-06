* Futures down: Dow 26 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on
Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his
predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the
market.
* Some investors believe that the latest development could
distract Trump from his economic agenda of introducing tax cuts
and simplifying regulations.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have risen for six straight
weeks, extending a post-election rally that started in November.
* Investors are focusing more on politics and have become
more selective in what they buy, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Monday in its latest signal that markets may
be breaking free from a dependence on central bank support.
* The shift was evident on Friday when Wall Street barely
budged after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled a rate
hike at the central bank's meeting on March 14-15.
* Rising geopolitical tensions in East Asia also weighed on
risk appetite after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles.
* Investors are wary of inflated market valuations. The S&P
is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against
the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
* A flurry of economic data, culminating with Friday's
nonfarm payrolls report, will demonstrate the strength of the
U.S. economy this week.
* A Commerce Department report on Monday is expected to show
factory goods orders increased 1 percent in January after a 1.3
percent rise in December. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500
GMT).
* Netflix rose nearly 2 percent to $141.90 in
premarket trading after UBS raised the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
* Tyson Foods was down 3.6 percent at $61.30 after a
strain of bird flu was detected in a chicken breeder flock on a
Tennessee farm contracted with the company.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 26,176 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.23
percent, with 151,580 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 25,882 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)