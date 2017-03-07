March 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as healthcare stocks declined and investors readied themselves for an interest rate hike next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,933.4, the S&P 500 was down 4.09 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,371.22 and the Nasdaq composite was down 12.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,836.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)