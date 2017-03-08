* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 8 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors treaded carefully ahead of a
crucial jobs report on Friday that could firm up the chances of
an interest rate hike next week.
* Data on watch for Wednesday is a report on private sector
hiring for February, due at 8:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT). The report
is seen as a precursor to the broader nonfarm payrolls data,
which includes private and public sector jobs.
* Economists polled by Reuters estimate 190,000 jobs were
added in the private sector last month, compared with 246,000 in
January.
* Traders have priced in an all-but-certain quarter point
rate increase during the Federal Reserve's meeting on March
14-15, but investors are keen to know whether the central bank
would increase the pace of rate hikes.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week remarked that scaling
back on monetary policy would likely not be as slow this year as
they were in 2016 and 2015.
* Though the markets have been more resilient to the
prospects of higher rates now than they were last year, the
chatter has put the brakes on a rally that took off on President
Donald Trump's promise of tax reforms.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
marked their first back-to-back losses in over one month
on Tuesday.
* The dollar gathered strength on Wednesday, while gold -
which tends to lose value as rate rise - was lower.
* Oil could keep the markets in the red, as prices dropped
about 1 percent following a report that showed a large rise in
U.S. crude inventories.
* Among stocks moving premarket were Urban Outfitters
, which dropped 5.1 percent to $24.11 following a sales
miss that led to William Blair to downgrade the stock and others
to cut price targets.
* Geo Group fell 5.3 percent to $42.35 after the
REIT priced an offering of six million shares at $41.75 per
share, a 6.7 percent discount to its Tuesday close.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 28,951 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.06
percent, with 132,727 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 24,951 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)