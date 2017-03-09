US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.48 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,849.25, the S&P 500 was down 0.34 points, or 0.014 percent, at 2,362.64 and the Nasdaq composite was down 3.75 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,833.81. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)