March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.5 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,870.87. The S&P 500 gained 4.83 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,370.28. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,867.41.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)