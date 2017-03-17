March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as gains in technology stocks were countered by losses in healthcare.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.48 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,960.03, the S&P 500 was up 1.75 points, or 0.073487 percent, at 2,383.13 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.85 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,897.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)