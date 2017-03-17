US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as gains in technology stocks were countered by losses in healthcare.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.48 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,960.03, the S&P 500 was up 1.75 points, or 0.073487 percent, at 2,383.13 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.85 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,897.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)