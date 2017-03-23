March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,625.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,344.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,809.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)