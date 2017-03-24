* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

March 24 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices, and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.

* It was not clear late on Thursday evening that Trump and Republican leaders had enough support to pass the bill, with Trump warning lawmakers from his party that he will leave Obamacare in place if they do not rally around him.

* Investors fear that if Trump fails to get the bill through the Republican-controlled Congress, it would mean his pro-growth agenda of tax reform, infrastructure spending and capital repatriation will face setbacks.

* Those fears pushed Wall Street on Tuesday to its worst one-day loss since before the U.S. presidential election. All three major indexes are on track to post their first monthly declines since October.

* The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's "fear gauge", closed at its highest level since Jan. 19 on Thursday.

* The S&P has risen about 10 percent since Trump's election as U.S. president.

* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard are scheduled to make appearances later this morning and their comments will be closely watched for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points last week.

* Economic data expected on Friday includes durable goods orders for February that is expected to dip to 1.2 percent from a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Markit is scheduled to release its PMI numbers for March at 9:45 a.m. ET.

* Shares of Micron Technology jumped 11.9 percent to $29.61 in premarket trading, a day after the chipmaker's current-quarter revenue and profit forecast beat expectations.

* Twitter was up 1.1 percent at $15.10 after the company said it is considering whether to build a premium version of its popular Tweetdeck interface aimed at professionals.

Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.12 percent, with 18,920 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, with 95,163 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 18,080 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)