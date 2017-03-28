US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's first major policy stumble, while awaiting comments from several Federal Reserve policymakers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.24 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,534.74, the S&P 500 was down 1.8 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,339.79 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.92 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,837.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)