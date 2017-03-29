March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.

The Dow was down 41.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,659.59, the S&P 500 was down 2.92 points, or 0.123804 percent, at 2,355.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.27 points or flat, at 5,874.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)