US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as the upwardly revised fourth-quarter GDP growth rate underscored strength in the domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 points, or 0 percent, to 20,658.82.
The S&P 500 lost 0.46 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,360.67.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,896.74. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)