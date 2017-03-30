March 30 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as the upwardly revised fourth-quarter GDP growth rate underscored strength in the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 points, or 0 percent, to 20,658.82.

The S&P 500 lost 0.46 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,360.67.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,896.74. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)