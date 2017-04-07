* About 98,000 jobs added in March vs est. 180,000

* Bank stock drop more than 1 percent

* Raytheon, Lockheed gain after US strikes on Syria

* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 7 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs data rattled investors already spooked by U.S. missile strikes on Syria.

About 98,000 jobs were added in the U.S. public and private sector in March, a Labor Department report showed, far lower than a revised 219,000 added in February and economists' expectation of 180,000.

The unemployment rate for March fell to 4.5 percent, while average earnings were flat at 0.2 percent.

Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.23 percent, with 55,812 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.27 percent, with 322,509 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.5 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 60,792 contracts.

Shares of U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan were down more than 1 percent each premarket.

Stock index futures were already under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.

However, futures had pared back after U.S. officials described the attack as a one-off that would not lead to wider escalation.

Among defense stocks, Raytheon, which makes the Tomahawk cruise missiles used in the strike, was up 3.1 percent. Lockheed Martin was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)