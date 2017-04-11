April 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.71 points, or 0.13 percent, at 20,631.31, the S&P 500 was down 4.43 points, or 0.187938 percent, at 2,352.73 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,871.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)