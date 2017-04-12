April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.84 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,630.46, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,350.85 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.88 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,863.89. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)