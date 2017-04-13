US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in a broad decline across sectors after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong, while investors also assessed bank earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.03 points, or 0.24 percent, at 20,542.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.75 points, or 0.24521 percent, at 2,339.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,826.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)