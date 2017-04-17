US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at 20,523.47, the S&P 500 was up 6.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,335.46 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.13 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,822.28. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)