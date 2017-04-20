April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,436.55. The S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,343.69. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,886.37. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)