US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,044.02. The S&P 500 lost 4.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,411.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,203.45. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.