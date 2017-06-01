* Futures: Dow down 5 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq up 8 pts

By Sweta Singh

June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.

** The ADP National Employment report, due at 08:15 ET, is expected to show that private firms added 185,000 jobs in May.

** The report by payrolls processor ADP acts as a precursor to the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, due to Friday, that includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.

** San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday he sees a total of three interest rate increases for this year as his baseline scenario, but views four hikes as also being appropriate if the U.S. economy gets an unexpected boost.

** Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two more hikes are planned before the end of the year.

** Traders priced in an 89 percent chance of a rate hike in the upcoming Fed meeting on June 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

** The Institute for Supply Management is likely to report that its national manufacturing index slipped to 54.5 in May from 54.8 in April. The data is expected at 10:00 ET.

** U.S. markets were little changed on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays.

** Oil prices rose on Thursday after having fallen to three-week lows on Wednesday, buoyed by data that showed a big draw in U.S. crude stocks.

** Goodyear Tire's shares were up 4.9 percent at $33.81 in premarket trade after Morgan Stanley raised its rating to "overweight" from "underweight".

** Box Inc was up 4.3 percent at $19.50 after the cloud storage firm's quarterly earnings edged ahead of Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 16,813 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, with 98,461 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 23,233 contracts. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)