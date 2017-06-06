US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,131.27. The S&P 500 lost 6.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,429.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,281.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.