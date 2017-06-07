* Futures up: Dow 1 pt, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.

* General election in Britain, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel could all affect investor sentiment.

* Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election.

* His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump's legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms and overhauling the tax code.

* A closely-fought election in Britain is also weighing on investors' minds, with one poll showing Prime Minister Theresa May increasing her parliamentary majority, while another suggesting a neck-and-neck race with the Labour Party.

* The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing scheme at least until the end of the year.

* Safe havens turned attractive, with gold steadying near seven-month highs and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovering near lows not seen since the November U.S. election.

* Wall Street ended near session lows on Tuesday as traders shied away from risky assets ahead of major political and economic headlines.

* Still, U.S. equities continue to hover near record levels, helped by a stellar first-quarter corporate earnings season.

* Oil prices dipped on renewed concerns about the efficacy of OPEC-led production cuts due to rising tensions within the export group over Qatar and growing U.S. output.

* Shares of Navistar International were down 8.5 percent at $27.37 in premarket trading after the truck and engine maker posted a quarterly loss.

* Tesla slipped 0.8 percent to $350.10 after the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

* Exact Sciences was down 2.2 percent at $35.79 after the diagnostics test maker looks to raise $250 million in a stock deal.

Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET (1056 GMT):

* Dow e-minis were up 1 points, or 0 percent, with 13,446 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 84,774 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 17,971 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)