BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
June 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday but gains were limited as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to 21,166.07. The S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.134193 percent, to 2,432.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.23 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,292.28. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api