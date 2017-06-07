June 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday but gains were limited as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to 21,166.07. The S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.134193 percent, to 2,432.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.23 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,292.28. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)