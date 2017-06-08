June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.56 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,172.13. The S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,434.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.76 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,311.14.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)