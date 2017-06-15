US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street
NEW YORK, June 23 Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.
June 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading a broad decline.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.5 points, or 0.38 percent, at 21,294.06, the S&P 500 was down 14.98 points, or 0.614458 percent, at 2,422.94 and the Nasdaq composite was down 60.89 points, or 0.98 percent, at 6,134.00. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.05 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct