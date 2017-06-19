June 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, as investors snapped up beaten down technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.3 points, or 0.32 percent, to 21,453.58.

The S&P 500 gained 9.98 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,443.13.

The Nasdaq Composite added 44.71 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,196.47. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)