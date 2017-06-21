* Oil prices have fallen 20 pct this year
* Adobe higher after forecast beats expectations
* Healthcare top gainer among S&P sectors
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.31 pct
By Sruthi Shankar
June 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday
as healthcare stocks rose and oil prices steadied but gains were
limited as the commodity continued to hover near seven-month
lows.
Oil has lost 20 percent in value this year as a global
oversupply continues to weigh on prices despite efforts by major
producers to reduce output. Oil prices are on track for their
biggest slide in the first half of any year since 1997.
Brent crude pared early losses to trade slightly
lower at $45.90, while U.S. crude was marginally up at
$43.53 after Iran's oil minister said OPEC members were
considering further output cuts.
The downturn has hemorrhaged the S&P energy index,
making it the worst performing sector among the 11 major indexes
this year. The index fell more than 13 percent during the
period, while the S&P 500 rallied 8.85 percent.
"With oil entering the so-called bearish territory, the
market is looking at the negatives of lower oil prices and not
necessarily the benefits of lower oil prices," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.
"If oil prices continue to move lower, obviously that would
be bad for inflation or even result in disinflation."
Investors are also mindful of the impact of inflation on the
pace of future interest rate hikes, with a tug-of-war between
inflation and the future of financial stability playing out
among the Federal Reserve's policymakers.
Dallas and Chicago Fed chiefs Robert Kaplan and Charles
Evans expressed concerns regarding weak inflation, which remains
stubbornly below the central bank's 2 percent target. Both
Kaplan and Evans are voting members on the Fed's rate-setting
committee.
However, Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren said that the era of
low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere poses
financial stability risks and that central bankers must factor
such concerns into their decision-making.
At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 3.93 points, or 0.02 percent, at 21,463.21, the
S&P 500 was up 1.36 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,438.39
and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 19.07 points, or
0.31 percent, at 6,207.10.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
financial index's 0.36 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Healthcare led the three gainers, with a rise of
0.65 percent. UnitedHealth and Johnson and Johnson
rose about 0.5 percent and were among the biggest boosts
on the Dow.
Adobe Systems was up 3.4 percent at $145.71 after
the software forecast current-quarter above analysts' estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,250
to 1,231. On the Nasdaq, 1,310 issues rose and 886 fell.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)