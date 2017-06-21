June 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as technology stocks rose and oil prices steadied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.79 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,481.93. The S&P 500 gained 3.23 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,440.26. The Nasdaq Composite index added 17.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,205.98. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)