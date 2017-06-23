June 23 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened little changed on Friday amid concerns over oil prices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower, weighed down by Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.17 points, or 0.12 percent, to 21,371.12. The S&P 500 gained 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,434.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,237.01. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)