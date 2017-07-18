US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on tepid earnings, policy gridlock

* BofA, Goldman Sachs slip after quarterly results

* Harley-Davidson falls after cutting shipments forecast

* Netflix jumps as subscribers rise more than expected

* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks looked set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by earnings reports from some big names and concerns over President Donald Trump's ability to push through his pro-growth policies.

Shares of Bank of America slipped 0.3 percent, while Goldman Sachs was down 1.2 percent after reporting quarterly results.

Last week, shares of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup had taken a beating after their quarterly results and forecasts failed to excite investors.

Harley-Davidson slumped 9.6 percent after the motorcycle maker cut its 2017 shipments forecast.

The healthcare sector will be under scrutiny after the Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare sank in the Senate, with news that two Republican senators would not support the latest version of the bill.

The healthcare bill failure spelled uncertainty for President Donald Trump's agenda of tax reform and an infrastructure overhaul, leaving the president without any major legislative accomplishments six months into his tenure.

News on the healthcare bill sent the U.S. dollar to a 10-month low against a basket of major currencies.

"Investor sentiment is pessimistic this morning," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

"The fiasco of the healthcare bill means that the tax reforms or the so called infrastructure spending plan are in jeopardy."

UnitedHealth Group rose 0.6 percent after the largest U.S. health insurer's quarterly profit beat expectations and it raised its earnings forecast.

Johnson and Johnson rose 1 percent after the pharma company raised its profit forecast.

Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.09 percent, with 21,986 contracts changing hands at 8:34 a.m. ET (1234 GMT).

S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.11 percent, with 138,683 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 24,755 contracts.

As the earnings season gets under way, the market will be keeping a close eye on corporate results to see if the high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data, tepid inflation and policy gridlock in Washington.

Analysts' are estimating an 8.2 percent rise in second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted their best earnings since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 has been trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 15 times.

IBM, United Continental Holdings, CSX and Navient are among the companies scheduled to report results after the bell.

Netflix jumped 9 percent after the streaming-television pioneer's added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)