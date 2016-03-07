* Futures down: Dow 49 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 7 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its first four-day winning streak since October and the Dow closed above 17,000 on Friday for the first time since early January.

* European stocks fell as a drop in copper prices hurt shares of mining companies. Asian stocks hit two-month highs after China's reassurances over the weekend about its economic health calmed investor nerves.

* Copper and zinc prices fell from four-month highs, hurt by a stronger dollar and investors booking profits from a rally.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday after employment data suggested the economy was recovering, but was not strong enough for an immediate increase in interest rates.

* Investors will keep a close eye on comments by Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, who are scheduled to speak at separate events on Monday, for clues on the central bank's view on the economy.

* Shares of Micron Technology were down 2.2 percent at $11.62 premarket after Nomura cut its rating on the stock to "reduce".

* Urban Outfitters is due to report results after the close.

Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.29 percent, with 19,196 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.4 percent, with 155,229 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.51 percent, on volume of 22,566 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)