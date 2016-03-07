March 7 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded their first four-day winning streak in about five months last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.45 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,967.32, the S&P 500 lost 9.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,990.96 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 26.56 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,690.46. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)