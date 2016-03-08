* Futures down: Dow 95 pts, S&P 12.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 8 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday, after weak Chinese data rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown led by the world's second-biggest economy.

* China's February trade performance was far worse than economists had expected, with exports tumbling the most in over six years.

* Global stocks fell after the data. Crude oil and copper prices were down marginally.

* Investors are focusing on data for clues on the state of the global economy and monetary policies of central banks across the world.

* The European Central Bank is expected to announce further stimulus at its meeting later this week.

* In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates this year as a raft of data suggested the economic recovery in the United States was gaining momentum.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average closed higher on Monday, helped by a surge in energy shares, while the Nasdaq was dragged down by declines in technology stocks.

* The S&P logged its first five-day streak of gains since October and closed above 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 5.

* Shares of Urban Outfitters were up 10 percent at $31 premarket, after the company reported better-than-expected sales for its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.

* Apple was down 1.1 percent at $101.87. Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates, signaling a continuing softening of the smartphone market.

* Shake Shack was down 9.3 percent at $38.30 after the burger chain issued disappointing results and forecast.

Futures snapshot at 6:44 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 95 points, or 0.56 percent, with 26,213 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.61 percent, with 188,106 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.25 points, or 0.77 percent, on volume of 27,100 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)