March 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday helped by a rebound in oil prices as Brent crude held above $40 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.65 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,018.75, the S&P 500 gained 6.81 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,986.07 and the Nasdaq composite added 17.96 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,666.79.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)