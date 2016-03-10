US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
March 10 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut key interest rates and increased its asset-buying program to boost the euro zone economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,030.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,992.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,687.13. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.