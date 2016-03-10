* ECB cuts key rates, expands asset-buying plan
* Dollar General up after results
* Crude oil down about 2 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 10 Wall Street retreated sharply in
volatile trading on Thursday as a slide in oil prices undermined
gains from the European Central Bank's move to cut rates and
expand its stimulus program.
The ECB pushed deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and increased its asset-buying program to 80 billion euros a
month from 60 billion euros in an effort to boost growth in the
region.
"Europe continues to be stimulative...(but) there's only so
much this can continue to help the markets," said Philip
Blancato, chief executive of New York-based Ladenberg Thalmann
Asset Management.
Crude prices fell about 2 percent. Reuters reported that a
proposed meeting between oil producers to discuss an output cut
was unlikely to take place on March 20 as Iran had not committed
to participate.
At 11:14 a.m. ET (1614 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 51.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at
16,948.49, the S&P 500 was down 3.37 points, or 0.17
percent, at 1,985.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
14.80 points, or 0.32 percent, at 4,659.58.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
energy sector, which fell 1.21 percent.
Exxon was off 1.4 percent at $81.23, while pipeline
company Williams Cos slid 10 percent to $15.58.
While economic data from Asia and Europe show faltering
growth, a recovery in the U.S. economy has been gathering
momentum.
U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected to their lowest
levels since October, pointing to sustained strength in the
labor market that should further dispel fears of a recession.
The Fed has said it is on track to raise interest rates
gradually this year, but its decision will depend largely on the
economy's capacity to absorb an increase amid the global
economic turmoil. The Fed is set to meet on March 15-16.
Shares of Dollar General were up 7.1 percent at
$80.55 after it reported better-than-expected same-store sales
growth. Rival Dollar Tree was up 3 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,500
to 1,361. On the Nasdaq, 1,358 issues fell and 1,192 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 38 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)