March 11 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Friday as oil rose, with U.S. crude hitting a 2016 high, and as investors focused on the positive features of the European Central Bank policy package.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.89 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,074.02, the S&P 500 gained 12.99 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,002.56 and the Nasdaq composite added 48.44 points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,710.60. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)