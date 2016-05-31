May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday after strong consumer spending data gave the latest sign of an improvement in economic growth and supported the Federal Reserve's stance to increase interest rates in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 15.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,888.42.

The S&P 500 was up 2.16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,101.22.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.23 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,939.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)