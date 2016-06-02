* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 2 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's decision on interest rates and the release of domestic labor data.

* The ECB is expected to keep interest rates steady, and will likely raise growth and inflation forecasts when it releases its statement at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The ADP National Employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET is likely to show U.S. private payrolls increased 175,000 in May, after rising 156,000 in April.

* Initial claims for unemployment benefits are expected to have risen by 2,000 to 270,000 last week. The data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, provides an early read into the more comprehensive employment report on Friday.

* Data over the past two days have shown encouraging signs that the U.S. economy is firming, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates as soon as this month.

* However, the uncertainty over Britain's continued membership in the European Union and weak factory data globally has reigned in the chances of a rate hike in June.

* Traders are now pricing in a 20 percent chance of a hike this month, significantly lower than their expectations on Monday, while chances of a hike in July have increased to 48 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Wall Street eked out minor gains on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. factory data helped negate crude oil prices that oscillated due to concerns about whether or not the OPEC would cap output.

* Oil prices were flat the OPEC meet to decide on output got underway.

* Oracle was down 3.1 percent at $39 premarket after it was sued by a former senior finance manager who claimed she was terminated in retaliation for complaining about improper accounting practices.

* Cloud storage provider Box slumped 12.2 percent to $11.25 after the company reported a slowdown in billings growth in the first quarter.

Futures snapshot at 6:50 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with 14,934 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, with 106,194 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 11,844 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)