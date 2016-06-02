US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
June 2 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, hit by a drop in Apple and as a fall in oil prices dragged down energy companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 19.59 points, or 0.11 percent, at 17,770.08.
The S&P 500 was down 3.88 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,095.45.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 10.79 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,941.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
