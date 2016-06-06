BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
June 6 U.S. stocks opened nearly marginally higher on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.08 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,835.14.
The S&P 500 was up 3.4 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,102.53.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 7.52 points, or 0.15 percent, at 4,950.04. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.