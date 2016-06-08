US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
June 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as energy stocks continued to benefit from higher oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.6 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,960.88.
The S&P 500 was up 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,114.42.
The Nasdaq composite was up 8.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,970.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)