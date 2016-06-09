* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 9 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Thursday as a rally in oil prices ended, and ahead of weekly
jobless claims data, the first labor report since dismal May
payrolls numbers jolted markets last Friday.
* Oil fell nearly 1 percent as traders took profits after
prices rose for three days in a row following a weakening
dollar. The dollar has fallen since the monthly jobs report
reduced the chances of an interest rate hike in the near term.
* The weaker dollar not only boosts commodities, but is
beneficial to U.S. multinationals that derive a large portion of
their sales from overseas.
* The stock markets have rallied the past three days. The
Dow closed above the 18,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time
since April. The S&P 500 is less than 1 percent shy of its
record intraday high.
* A report due 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show
initial jobless claims increased by 3,000 to 270,000 last week.
* Investors will parse the data to gauge if May's
weaker-than-expected jobs report was a blip or was a sign of an
underlying weakness in the labor market.
* While Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the report
was disappointing, she painted a broadly upbeat picture of the
economy. But she was vague on the timing of the next interest
rate hike.
* Yellen's comments Monday have all but erased the prospects
of a rate hike when the Fed meets next week, but her upbeat
comments on the economy have boosted investor sentiment.
* Oracle fell 1.6 percent to $38.64 premarket after
a U.S. judge rejected the company's bid to overturn a jury
verdict in favor of Google parent Alphabet.
* Restoration Hardware dropped 20 percent to $28.80
after issuing a weak forecast.
* Chesapeake Energy fell 5.4 percent after RBC
downgraded the stock. The natural gas producer was the biggest
loser among S&P components.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 17,334 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31
percent, with 159,800 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.27
percent, on volume of 18,490 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)