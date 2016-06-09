BRIEF-Shakti Pumps India recommends final dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qYAhxO) Further company coverage:
June 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as oil prices tumbled for the first time in four days, pressuring energy stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,968.27.
The S&P 500 was down 6.33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,112.79.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 18.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,956.09. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
