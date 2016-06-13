* Oil prices down more than 1 pct

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 13 Wall Street was set to open lower on Monday, mirroring a selloff in global stock markets as investors fled to safe-haven assets ahead of the Brexit vote.

Britain's chances of leaving the European Union stood at their highest since the June 23 referendum was announced four months ago.

"Wall Street is likely to be a little off today on some nervousness around the Brexit vote," said John Brady, managing director of institutional sales at R.J. Brien & Associates in Chicago.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when to raise interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who had been dropping hints of a rate hike most of last month, was more vague last week on its timing after dismal May hiring data and a possible Brexit raised concerns about the strength of the economy.

Traders have reduced the odds of a hike this month to 1 percent and the one in July to 33 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Banks, which stand to benefit most if the Fed raises interest rates, were lower in premarket trading on Monday. Bank of America was down 1.6 percent while Citigroup and JPMorgan were off 0.5 percent.

"There is nothing much the Fed can do after the May employment data and the non-manufacturing data came in very very poor. So they'll try and spin it as 'We just have to wait and see how things develop'," Brady said.

Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.32 percent at 8:35 a.m. ET, with 10,154 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.29 percent, with 222,136 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.5 points, or 0.41 percent, on volume of 12,806 contracts.

Oil prices started the week in the red, falling over 1 percent after traders booked profits and the dollar's strength increased.

Gold prices hit their highest since mid-May and the yen surged to a three-year high.

An attack in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed over 50 people at a nightclub added to the dour mood. Shares of gun makers Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger rose in premarket trading on the news.

LinkedIn jumped 62.65 to $193.85 after Microsoft said it would buy the professional social networking site for $26.2 billion. Microsoft was down 2.8 percent at $50.

Apple was down 0.7 percent at $98.11 ahead of its annual developers' conference in San Francisco. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)