BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 U.S. stocks opened lower for the third straight trading day as investor appetite for risky assets fell on lower oil prices, the Federal Reserve's meeting and the impending vote on Brexit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.66 points, or 0.22 percent, at 17,826.68, the S&P 500 was down 6.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,089.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 24.36 points, or 0.5 percent, at 4,870.19. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: