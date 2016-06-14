BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago
June 14 U.S. stocks opened lower for the fourth straight day as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting and a vote on Britain's membership in the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,701.56, the S&P 500 was down 4.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,074.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,837.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.