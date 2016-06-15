* Fed Chair Janet Yellen to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET
* May producer price index up 0.4 pct vs est 0.3 pct
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 15 Wall Street was set to snap a four-day
losing streak on Wednesday as lower chances of an interest rate
hike offered solace to investors amid jitters of Britain's
possible exit from the European Union.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its
policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET after a two-day meeting. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at
2:30 p.m. ET.
Yellen had hinted at higher chances of a rate hike than the
markets had priced in, but weak May jobs data and economic
repercussions of a possible Brexit forced her to take a dovish
stance last week.
Traders see a less than 40 percent chance of an interest
rate increase until December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
tool, but will focus on the course of future hikes.
In March, policymakers dialed back the number of rate hikes
this year to two from four, citing weak global growth and
financial market volatility.
The Fed raised its key overnight lending rate in December
for the first time in nearly a decade.
"At this point all eyes are on the Fed. The markets have
been over-sold in the short-term ... and this would be a good
place for them to rise, but the key is will the markets be able
to hold on to their gains after the Fed meeting and the
conference," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at Sarhan
Capital.
"If the markets can't bounce then that's an indication of
how weak they actually are."
Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.26 percent at
8:12 a.m. ET, with 27,393 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent,
with 305,987 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.24
percent, on volume of 27,631 contracts.
May producer price index rose by a better-than-expected 0.4
percent, compared with the 0.3 percent rise analysts had
expected.
Freeport rose 3.5 percent to $10.57 premarket after
entering a funding agreement with Quaterra Resources. Freeport
was the biggest gainer among S&P components.
Whole Foods fell 0.7 percent after the U.S. FDA
warned the grocer over unsanitary conditions in its kitchens.
Exact Sciences jumped 15.3 percent to $10.83 after
Canaccord raised its price target.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)